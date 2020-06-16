Alicia Keys Performs ‘Gramercy Park’ At Tiny Desk Concert

PRPhotos.com

Alicia Keys performed “Show Me Love,” “Gramercy Park,” “Underdog” and “Fallin'” in a new episode of NPR’s Tiny Desk series, released yesterday.

Keys filmed the special in February, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. She opened the set by reflecting on the need for love and respect in the world. “I was just thinking a lot about how much we all just want to be shown some love,” she said. “I think now, more than ever, it’s just a time when we need that love more than we ever needed it before.”

“Show Me Love,” “Gramercy Park” and “Underdog” appear on Keys’ forthcoming seventh studio album, Alicia. “Fallin'” is Keys’ breakout single from her debut album, Songs in A Minor, released in 2001.

The Tiny Desk concert marked the first time Keys performed “Gramercy Park.” Keys said the song is about her struggle with losing herself in a desire to make other people happy.

In March, Keys announced she is postponing the release of Alicia due to the health crisis. She also postponed her book tour for her memoir, More Myself: A Journey.