Alicia Keys Releases New Video Featuring Lucky Daye For ‘Stay’

15-time Grammy winner, Alicia Keys released a stunning video for “Stay,” her collaboration with Lucky Daye.

She’s seen in a flowy white dress in a white sandy desert sitting at a black grand piano while Daye's performance is oceanside.

The song was purposefully dropped ahead of Valentine’s Day and described through her press release as a celebration of “the power of true love.”

The romantic song is featured on the deluxe edition of her double-album set, Keys II.

