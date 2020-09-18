Alicia Keys Surprises Essential Workers With Performance On ‘GMA’

PRPhotos.com

Alicia Keys surprised essential workers with a performance on Good Morning America.

The 39-year-old singer-songwriter performed her hit song “Empire State of Mind” for essential workers during a drive-in performance Thursday on the ABC morning show.

Keys will release her seventh studio album, Alicia, today after previously delaying the release due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The album features the singles “Show Me Love,” “Underdog” and “Perfect Way to Die.”

In an interview prior to the performance, Keys told host Michael Strahan that she and her family enjoy visiting drive-in venues. Keys and her husband, Swizz Beatz, have two sons, Egypt, 9, and Genesis, 5.

“I really like drive-ins. They’re so much fun,” she said. “You know, me and Swizz will take the kids to the drive-in … in a truck, and we’ll put the back down and we’ll just lay in the back, listen to the movie and watch it.”