Alicia Keys announced that she will be releasing her previously delayed seventh studio album, Alicia, on Friday.

The singer made the announcement alongside a video of fans asking her when the album will be released.

Keys delayed Alicia back in March due to the pandemic. The album, which follows 2016’s Here, will feature singles “Show Me Love,” “Underdog” and “Perfect Way to Die” which tackles police violence.