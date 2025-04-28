All Five Members Of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Reunite For First New Song In 15 Years, “Aww Sh*t”

Getty Images

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony‘s five core members have reunited for their first new song in nearly 15 years, titled “Aww Sh*t,” following failed attempts by John Mulaney to get the group to reunite on his comedy show, Everybody’s Live. The track features Krayzie Bone, Layzie Bone, Bizzy Bone, Wish Bone, and Flesh-N-Bone, marking the first time all members have come together since 2010’s Uni5: The World’s Enemy. According to Greenback Records, “Aww Sh*t” will be included on a “forthcoming new album” from the Cleveland rap group, who have also announced a series of shows this summer, including an appearance at the Roots Picnic’s Class of ’95 at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl and stops on the Kings of the West hip-hop festival. But questions still linger about their possible appearance on Mulaney’s show, after the comedian claimed he had a suspicious encounter with someone pretending to be Bone Thugs’ manager allegedly trying to scam him out of more money for their scheduled performance. (Rolling Stone)