All-In Challenge Offers Chance To Have Dinner With Mariah Carey

PRPhotos.com

Mariah Carey has accepted the All-In Challenge, which features celebrities offering their fans the chance to win amazing experiences in exchange for donations for the needy.

For Mariah’s prize, you and a guest will be flown to one of her shows and be treated to VIP seats and backstage passes. You’ll also stay at a five-star hotel and receive merch packs. After the show, you’ll get to have “a festive dinner” with Mariah and her friends and she says in her announcement, “You never know what kinda shenanigans we’re gonna get up to!” You’ll also get a photo with Mariah to document the special night.

One hundred percent of the money raised will go to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. You can enter for as little as $10.

Madonna also joined the challenge, auctioning off a jacket worn on her recent Madame X tour as well as a personal serenade of “Happy Birthday” on the winner’s birthday.