Home » R&B News » All-In Challenge Offers Chance To Have Dinner With Mariah Carey

All-In Challenge Offers Chance To Have Dinner With Mariah Carey

PinterestLinkedin
PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Mariah Carey has accepted the All-In Challenge, which features celebrities offering their fans the chance to win amazing experiences in exchange for donations for the needy.

For Mariah’s prize, you and a guest will be flown to one of her shows and be treated to VIP seats and backstage passes. You’ll also stay at a five-star hotel and receive merch packs. After the show, you’ll get to have “a festive dinner” with Mariah and her friends and she says in her announcement, “You never know what kinda shenanigans we’re gonna get up to!” You’ll also get a photo with Mariah to document the special night.

One hundred percent of the money raised will go to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. You can enter for as little as $10.

Madonna also joined the challenge, auctioning off a jacket worn on her recent Madame X tour as well as a personal serenade of “Happy Birthday” on the winner’s birthday.

Related Articles

Royal Birthday Wishes for Archie as Prince Harry Sells Off Guns To Make Meghan Markle Happy
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Message of Hope After Sofia Richie Tips Her Off to Scott Disick’s Rehab Stint
Chris Harrison Responds to Peter Kraus’ Claims
Brandy, Chance The Rapper Share ‘Baby Mama’ Music Video Ahead Of Mother’s Day
Issa Rae: ‘I Want To Be A Black Pop Culture Staple’
Nicolas Cage Signs On To Play Tiger King’s Joe Exotic