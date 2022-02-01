Alyssa Scott Responds To Nick Cannon’s Baby News: ‘I Will Not Judge’

PRPhotos.com

Alyssa Scott, the mother of Nick Cannon's infant son Zen — who passed away in December of brain cancer, has spoken out after it was announced that Cannon has another baby on the way. Yesterday (January 31st), on his talk show, Cannon announced that he is expecting his eighth child, a baby boy with model Bre Tiesi.

On his talk show, Cannon said he found out about Tiesi's pregnancy before Zen's death. He explained, “So even going through all of that, this was always in the back of my mind, like, 'What is the right time? How do I share this?' No one, we didn't expect Zen to pass away … All of the news was so unexpected.”

ALYSSA RESPONDS

Alyssa responded on Instagram, saying, “It is painful having my son be apart sicof conversations that aren’t in alignment with his light and legacy. It isn’t something I chose for him or myself.”

She continued, “It’s important for me to let you all know.. I am centered, I am at peace. I look at everyone’s predicament with loving eyes. I will not judge.”

Alyssa concluded, “I will consciously decide what I will participate in. I am surrounded by love. God, my mom, dad, sister, brother and daughter continue to carry me.”

Alyssa added that she and Cannon had known since August that their son Zen’s time would be “limited” due to his brain tumor.

She added, “I am eternally grateful he was in the arms of the people who loved him most. I know we were fully present with him in these moments. We love you Zen. We got you down here baby boy.”