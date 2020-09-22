Amanda Seales Calls Out ‘The Real’ For Allegedly Copying Her ‘Smart Funny & Black’ Idea

PRPhotos.com

Amanda Seales took to Instagram to call out The Real for allegedly copying her “Smart Funny & Black” idea. The Real premiered their new season yesterday (September 21st), and they introduced a new segment title “Black Lives University” in an attempt to address racial injustice. Amanda felt like the segment copied her “Smart Funny & Black” brand.

She wrote via Instagram, “Once again therealdaytime demonstrates its low class and even lower vibration. Just so we’re clear, this is an EGREGIOUS bite of my ‘Smart Funny & Black’ brand in an attempt to bring black awareness into the programming of The Real. They couldn’t find ANY OTHER WAY to do this without it being a bite of my creation.”

She continued, “Yes, I’m saying this on social media because the CONTINUED thievery of black people’s work (even when supported by other BIPOC) needs to be called the F out and also because this is the most energy I’ll give it before going on with my day and creating more dopeness that will inevitably be pilfered by the less talented/ethical/ancestrally connected individuals of our species. Happy Monday. VOTE!”

Amanda co-hosted one season with The Real. She announced her departure back in June. Tamera Mowry also announced her departure this summer.

GARCELLE BEAUVAIS HOST HER FIRST EPISODE OF 'THE REAL'

Meanwhile, Garcelle Beauvais made her debut on The Real yesterday (September 21st) for their seventh season. Beauvais told the audience, “First of all, I just want to say I am beyond excited to be with you guys. I’m a mom, I’m an actress, I’m a host. I’ve done a bunch of different things. But what I’m really happy about, now more than ever, we need our sisterhood. We want to support each other, uplift each other, have amazing conversations. Even if we disagree, we’re going to disagree respectively. And I am thrilled for the opportunity.”

Jamie Foxx also surprised Beauvais with a recorded message, wishing her well on her first day. Foxx said, “Garcelle, congratulations on your new job on 'The Real.' And it makes sense because you are the realest. You are the best. You are blessed. I love you beyond. You’re going to bring something to that show that is so wonderful and beautiful. And at the same time, you know what you’re talking about. So, let it all hang out. I’m sending you blessings on your wonderful, wonderful accomplishment and continue to bless us with your beauty and your mind. Thank you so much.”

