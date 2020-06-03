Amanda Seales Leaves The Real

PRPhotos.com

Amanda Seales has announced that she has left "The Real." The actress and comedianne revealed that she has opted not to renew her contract, after being on the show for six months.

She said during an IG Live interview, "Well you know what happened to me today – I have arrived because my contract is up at The Real and I didn’t renew it, because it doesn’t feel good to my soul to be at a place where I can not, speak to my people the way they need to be spoken to. And where the people that are speaking to me in despairing ways are not being handled."

She continued, "I’m not at a space where as a full black woman I can have my voice and my co-workers also have their voices and where the people at the top are not respecting the necessity for black voices to be at the top too.

Amanda is still following her former co-hosts Tamera Mowry, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Bailon but she is not following Loni Love and Loni isn't following her.