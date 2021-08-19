Amber Rose Puts Boyfriend AE On Blast, Says He Cheated With 12 Women

Amber Rose took to Instagram to put boyfriend AE on blast, saying that he has cheated on her with over 12 different women. She said, "I'm tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes. All 12 of y'all bums (The ones that I know of there's probably more) can have him. 'all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y'all decided to f*ck him anyway I saw all the texts and DM's."

She continued, "Y'all were well aware but y'all don't owe me any loyalty so it's whatever. I can't be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I've been so loyal and transparent but I haven't gotten the same energy in return."

Amber added, "I'll never say the girls names because I'm not in the business of ruining lives but y'all know who y'all are. As for him… The lack of loyalty and the disrespect is ridiculous and I'm done."

Amber also had a few words for her mom, saying,"My raging narcissistic mom can get the fuk out of my life too. On my kids. I'm tired of being mentally and emotionally abused by people that I love, I've been suffering in silence for a long time and I can't take it anymore. That's why I've been so quiet [sad face emoji] I've been a shell of who I used to be but I refuse to let anyone damage me anymore. Family or not."