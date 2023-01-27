Amber Rose Says She Wants To Be Single For The Rest Of Her Life

Amber Rose says she plans on staying single for the rest of her life. During an interview with the Sofia with an F podcast, she spoke on her views on men, saying, “It’s worse than ever. They’re pretty disgusting out here. They’re f**ckin gross. Like, I wanna be single for the rest of my life.”

She continued, “I don’t want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don’t want anyone around my kids. I don’t want to have sex … It’s so gross. I don’t want it.”

She added that she’s okay with the idea of being “a lesbian,” but is also content “being by myself.” She added, “I’m very happy to not be in my bed with anyone."

Rose's 36-year-old ex Alexander AE Edwards is now dating 76-year-old Cher.