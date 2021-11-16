Home » R&B News » Anderson .Paak Calls Bruno Mars One Of The Greatest Vocalists He’s Ever Worked With

Anderson .Paak Calls Bruno Mars One Of The Greatest Vocalists He’s Ever Worked With

After months of build-up, and 3 singles, Silk Sonic finally released the album, An Evening With Silk Sonic.

During a recent interview, Anderson .Paak had a few things to say about his duo partner, Bruno Mars. He said he tells him all the time that he has a lot of trust in him.

.Paak has had a lot of collaborations but says nothing has ever felt better. He called Bruno, a great producer and one of the greatest vocalist vocalists he’s ever worked with. He spoke of how talented he is, and said, “He pushes me to a different level.”

Bruno chimed in and spoke about the album’s concept. “We just wanted it to feel like… feel special. Instead of trying to get too cute with the concept.” He added, “What’s more special than Anderson Paak behind a drum set singing a song and me having his back when it’s my turn, you know?”

The entire interview is available on Apple Music.

Silk Sonic finally released the album, An Evening With Silk Sonic. Anderson .Paak says Bruno is one of the greatest vocalist vocalists he’s ever worked with. The entire interview is available on Apple Music.

