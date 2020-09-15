Andrew Gillum Comes Out As Bisexual On ‘The Tamron Hall Show’

Former Florida Mayor Andew Gillum has revealed that he identifies as bisexual. In his first TV interview since being found in a hotel with a male escort back in March, Gillum told Tamron Hall, “You didn’t ask the question, you put it out there of whether I identify as gay. The answer is I don’t identify as gay but I do identify as bisexual. And that is something that I’ve never shared publicly before.”

Gillum's wife R. Jai was by his side during the interview and revealed that she knew about his sexuality prior to their marriage

Gillum credited his wife with helping hom get back on track. He said, “I've always known about R. Jai's — her resilience. Her strength. How much she's believed in me. How much she's always had my back.”

R. Jai later told Tamron that she had called her husband 50 times the night of the incident and she didn't know where he was. She thought he either had a DUI or was in a depression. The couple had been dealing with marital issues since the 2019 election fall out.

On seeing the photo for the first time, she said, “It was hard to see. My husband. The strongest man I know. It was hard to see….That he was helpless. Honestly, I got angry. I thought he was taken advantage of. If this had been a woman the narrative would have been different. If a woman was lying on the floor naked, would a tabloid have run that? Would the pics have even made it out?”

Andrew Gillum comes out as bisexual : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/09_sep/AndrewGillumComesOutAsBiSexual.mp3

Andrew Gillum on what hurt the most after the hotel incident : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/09_sep/AndrewGillumOnWhatHurtTheMostAboutHotelIncident.mp3