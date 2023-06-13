Anita Baker Calls Out Babyface And His Fans

Anita Baker took to social media to call out Babyface and his fans amid issues on The Songstress Tour. The R&B icon has claimed that Babyface has breached his contract as the opening act by staying onstage past his set time, which is cutting into her headlining performance.

Fans responded to Anita, calling her out for not acknowledging Babyface as her equal and she made it known that she doesn't think the iconic singer-songwriter is her equal.

Replying to a comment that questioned why Babyface was labelled a “support act,” Baker tweeted, “Dearest one. You are Not, privy to *The Contracts*. Yes, Babyface is Special Guest❤️/Support Act, on My Tour. This False Narrative, of A Co-headliner is creating Unrealistic Expectations & Aggression, from his fans towards me. He should tell you guys, the Truth.”

When one person responded, “With all respect did you call THE Babyface a support act lmao.” She responded, “As you can see… Some of his fans, are Not accepting of the Reality, that he is Contracted, as Special Guest/Support, on My Tour Some even want to hurt me… Crazyyyy. Town.”

When her previous legal woes were brought up, Baker tweeted, “Good Morning, to…Kenny’s Crazies, who continue to Harrass. “Kenny’s Crazies are online Bullies. @Babyface Please call off, your fans. I have been Only Kind and Supportive, of You, as the Special Guest/Support, on My Tour ABXO🎼”

Back in May, Babyface took to Instagram to apologize to fans who came to see him at New Jersey's Prudential Center, saying that he couldn't perform at the request of Anita's team. Anita's team reportedly cut Kenny's set so that she could do her full show.