Anita Pointer Of The Pointer Sisters Dead At 74

Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters died on December 31st, 2022 of undisclosed causes at age 74. Her sister Ruth, bothers Aaron and Fritz and granddaughter Roxie McKain Pointer issued a statement, which reads, "While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter Jada and her sisters June & Bonnie and at peace. She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long." (NPR)

The Pointer Sisters are best known for their Top 10 hits "He's So Shy," "Slow Hand," "Jump (For My Love)," and "I'm So Excited." The group originally included sister Bonnie, who went solo in 1978 and died in 2020 at age 69. Sister June Pointer died of cancer in 2006 at age 52.