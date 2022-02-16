Anthony Hamilton & Musiq Soulchild Go Head To Head In Verzuz Battle

Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild faced off in a Valentine's Day version of Verzuz last night (February 15th). Musiq performed his hits, including "Just Friends (Sunny)", "B.U.D.D.Y," "Love," "Teach Me," "Half Crazy," "SoBeautiful" and more. Anthony performed "Charlene," "The Point of It All," "Coming From Where I'm From," "I Can't Let Go," Jadakiss' "Why," and more.

Musiq bought out Meelah from 702 and Lucky Daye, while Anthony Hamilton bought out Eric Roberson, Raheem DeVaughn and Kevin Ross, Leelah James, Nappy Roots and more.

SWIZZ BEATZ RESPONDS TO BACKLASH ABOUT VERZUZ CHARGING TO WATCH THE BATTLE

Meanwhile, prior to the Verzuz battle, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland faced backlash after it was announced viewers would need a Triller subscription to watch the show.

Swizz responded to the backlash, saying, “See y’all rite here tomorrow on insta @verzuztv Who y’all rocking with @anthonyhamiltonofficial or @musiqsoulchild ? You can also watch in HD on verzuztv.com . I was out the country don’t ask me who did it it’s fixed bless up love y’all..”

The subscriptions included a 14-day free trial with members being charged $2.99 a month afterward.