Anya Taylor-Joy And Meryl Streep To Portray Joni Mitchell In Cameron Crowe’s Upcoming Biopic

Anya Taylor-Joy and Meryl Streep are reportedly set to portray Joni Mitchell in Cameron Crowe’s upcoming biopic on the legendary singer. Taylor-Joy is rumored to be playing Mitchell during her peak years in the ’60s and ’70s, while Streep will be portraying present-day Joni. Crowe, known for films like Almost Famous and Say Anything, has a personal history with Mitchell, writing a profile on the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer for a 1979 Rolling Stone cover story. He plans to begin production on the project soon, following delays caused by the recent Los Angeles wildfires which impacted his home. This will be Crowe’s first film since 2012’s Aloha, following an unsuccessful attempt to make a Marvin Gaye biopic. Meanwhile, Mitchell is preparing to release the new Joni’s Jazz box set next month, which features recordings personally chosen by the 81-year-old artist that reflect jazz’s profound influence on her music. (Stereogum)