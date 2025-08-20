Apollonia Files Lawsuit Against Prince’s Estate, Accusing Them Of “Attempting To Steal” Her Name

Singer and onetime Prince muse Apollonia (born Patricia Apollonia Kotero) has filed a lawsuit against Prince’s estate, Paisley Park Enterprises. She is accusing them of trying to “steal” her name by claiming ownership of the “Apollonia” trademark used in connection with clothing and entertainment services. Kotero, famous for her role as Apollonia in the hit 1984 film, Purple Rain, and her four decades-long career under that name, asserts that Prince himself encouraged her use of the name and that the estate’s recent attempts to cancel her trademarks and assert rights are unjustified, citing principles of fairness and long-term use. The 66-year-old musician seeks a court order affirming her ownership of the name and trademarks, while disputing the estate’s claim that she waived her rights under a 1983 contract. Her attorney expects a favorable outcome, while representatives for the estate have yet to respond to the allegations. (Rolling Stone)