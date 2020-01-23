Apryl Jones Says She Takes Showers With Her Girlfriends

Apparently, Apryl Jones thinks it's normal to take showers with her friends. In an interview with Tiffany “New York” Pollard on her Brunch With Tiffany Show, the Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood star spoke on the infamous video she did where she said that she had sex with celebs like The Game and allowed her female friend to repeatedly touch her vagina. She said, “So this viral video I think you’re talking about, my friend was there — she’s gay. She was tapping my p*ssy to people, but what she was really doing was tapping my pad.”

Apryl continued, “So, there’s parts where my friend is tapping my p*ssy. I had to think back on it because I was drinking that night. I’m not going to take that away, but I don’t care. That’s what I do. I drink my wine and that’s what it is. People were like, oh my gosh, you’re in these boxers, your pu–y looks fat. I was like, oh my gosh, well it is, number one, but number two, it’s fatter because I’ve got a pad on. So my friend said, ‘It’s a pad, it really is,’ so she was tapping on it. But to people it’s like, you’re letting someone touch your coochie. So what? You know, we’re friends! We touch boobs and butt. We do that! We take showers together. So what? . . . So, then I'm on my lives like normal. I'm talking to my fans. And people were like 'You f*cked the Game,' 'You f*cked the Fizz, you're f*cking this person. At this point, it’s like, you’re right . . . I f*cked every single one of them because that’s what you want to hear, so that’s what they captured. Not that I have . I would have no problem when, sh*t, I should have. I mean, I should have f*cked The Game when I had the opportunity.” . . . New York: “Shame on you girl! You're passing up some good d*ck!” Apryl: “I've passed on a lot of good d*ck.”