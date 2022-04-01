Ari Fletcher Claims G-Herbo’s Girlfriend Taina Williams Is Mean To Her Son

Ari Fletcher took to Instagram to claim that G-Herbo's girlfriend Taina Williams has been mean to their son Yosohn. It all started when G-Herbo took to social media to call out people creating “false narratives” about his relationship with Yosohn. Ari responded, saying that Taina is the reason for his strained relationship with Yosohn.

She said, “How about you tell the truth for ONCE. Tell them how my son came home with a scar on him and saying what Taina did to him while you weren’t home and even tho he told you out his own mouth what she did and he was crying and she didn’t help him and she’s mean to him and he don’t like her and the sh*t happened while you wasn’t home.”

She continued, saying that G Herbo hasn't seen Yosohn much since the incident because he allegedly said his son was lying, saying, “I gave you a whole week to handle it as a father, you or her never called me about the situation. I called back to talk to her and tell her she can’t be around my baby and I was very respectful and you sat up and said in front of her that my baby was lying. You said how you gone see your son if he can’t be around her…LOL WHAT?!??! That’s why you haven’t seen your son forreal and that’s why he probably don’t want me to have no other kids because the way your other baby mama treats him. When you finally came to where we live you got him for one day, posted on Instagram and left. Let’s tell it all…”

TAINA AND HERBO RESPONDS

Taina responded, denying that she would ever hurt Yosohn. She wrote, “I’ve allowed you to create false narratives about me in the past, but I will not let you create this narrative when it comes to a child that I have so much love for. I've always had to hide my love for Yoshon out of respect for you and your wishes. I pray you find the healing you need.”

Herbo responded, saying, “If y'all believe I'll let anybody on earth mistreat my son y'all ass stupid.”

Fletcher responded by sharing a recording of her son explaining why he doesn't want to be around Taina. In another clip, Yoshon explains a situation where Taina threw a pillow at him that hurt him, and did not help him up after he fell.