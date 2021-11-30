Ari Lennox Claims She Was Arrested After Being Racially Profiled In Amsterdam

PRPhotos.com

Yesterday (November 29th), Ari Lennox claimed that she was arrested after being racially profiled in Amsterdam. The singer took to Twitter and posted a photo that showed she was at the airport, along with the caption, “Racism. Wow, Amsterdam I’m horrified. I was so happy to travel and this evil woman…I’ve never experienced racism so blatant.”

She continued, “F**k Amsterdam, f**k klm. Never in my life. F**k Amsterdam security. They hate black people. I just want to go home. I’ll never leave my house again.”

She later tweeted, “Wow, They’re arresting me. I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me.”

Hours after Ari tweeted that she was being arrested, her manager Justin LaMotte tweeted, “hey everyone, ari is safe and appreciates the support and everyone checking on her.

As to what led the Ari's arrested, Reuters reported that Ari was being held for aggressive behavior towards an airline official. The site also said she was also being held because she was drunk in public.

A spokesperson said, “Our unit found a woman full of emotions, that wouldn’t calm down. That’s why she had to be taken into custody.”

No word on if Ari has been released from custody.