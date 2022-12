PRPhotos.com

Ari Lennox took to social media to reveal that her Age/Sex/Location tour will be her last. She tweeted yesterday (December 22nd), "Age Sex Location will be my last tour.”

She continued, “I love my genuine fans so much and can’t wait to give you my all every night!!Europe, I love you, but unfortunately, there will not be a tour due to reasons out of my control. Happy holidays. See you soon, Vegas!”