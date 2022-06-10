Home » R&B News » Ari Lennox Splits From Keith Manley After A Month Of Dating

Ari Lennox has split from Married At First Sight star Keith Manley II after a month of dating.

A source told HipHopDX Thursday (June 9th), “Ari Lennox and the Married At First Sight star Keith Manley have officially split and are no longer dating. She is single. Ari is in good spirits and is focusing on her sophomore album. She’s also excited for her four BET Awards Nominations.”

Rumors about their relationship first started after Lennox shared photos of herself and Manley attending her cousin’s wedding together earlier this month.

