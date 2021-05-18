Home » R&B News » Ariana Grande And Dalton Gomez Tie The Knot

Ariana Grande And Dalton Gomez Tie The Knot

Ariana Grande married 25-year-old real estate agent Dalton Gomez this weekend.  

According to TMZ, the wedding took place at the couple’s home in Montecito, California.  The outlet reports that family members from both sides were present at the gathering and that there was no real “ceremony.” Sources said that they said their vows in an informal way.

The singer’s rep told People, “It was tiny and intimate – less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.” 

The couple got engaged just before Christmas 2020. 

