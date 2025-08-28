Home » R&B News » Ariana Grande Announces 2026 ‘The Eternal Sunshine Tour’

Ariana Grande Announces 2026 ‘The Eternal Sunshine Tour’

On Thursday (August 28), Ariana Grande announced that she will be going on tour for the first time in seven years with her 2026 Eternal Sunshine Tour. The 27-date run starts in June and covers nine major North American cities – including multi-night stands in Oakland, Los Angeles, Austin, Sunrise, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Boston, Montreal, and Chicago – before concluding with a five-night run at London’s O2 Arena in August. “See you next year ♡ 🧸” Grande captioned her announcement post. The tour will feature music from her 2024 chart-topping album Eternal Sunshine and her 2020 release Positions, with Grande seemingly ready to redefine her relationship with performing live after a series of emotionally challenging past tours. An artist presale starts on September 9 for the North American dates and on September 16 in the UK, with general on-sales starting the following day, with a variety of VIP packages available. Since her last tour in 2019, Grande has shifted her creative focus to acting, starring in the hit film adaptation of Wicked, with Wicked: For Good set to premiere on November 21, along with filming the upcoming Meet the Parents sequel. (Variety)