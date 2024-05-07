Ariana Grande Delivers Surprise Musical Performance At The Met Gala

The stars were out at the Met Gala on Monday night to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The fashionable glitterati in attendance were treated to a surprise performance by Ariana Grande, who delivered spirited takes on her Number One hits, “Yes, And?” and “We Can’t Be Friends,” along with her classics “7 Rings” and “Into You.” Grande started her set with “Once Upon A Dream” from Disney’s Sleeping Beauty, which tied into this year’s Met Gala theme of “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The biggest moment of Grande’s performance came when she dueted with her new Wicked co-star, Cynthia Erivo, on the Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston anthem, “When You Believe.” “Thank you to the divine and magical @cynthiaerivo for joining me in the end and for lighting up the museum brighter than any star in the sky ever could,” Grande gushed on TikTok following the spellbinding performance. (Billboard)