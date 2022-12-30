Home » R&B News » Ariana Grande Donates Christmas Presents To Children At Manchester Hospitals

Ariana Grande Donates Christmas Presents To Children At Manchester Hospitals

Posted on

The Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital Charity is grateful to Ariana Grande this holiday season, for her continued support.

She donated lots of Christmas gifts that were distributed to babies, children and teenagers at four area hospitals in England. 

Her kindness may have gone unnoticed if not for the facility posting on Instagram to thank her.

In 2017, a suicide bomber, blew himself up as fans were leaving Grande’s concert in the northwest England city. The attack left 22 people dead, including an 8-year-old girl. 59 were wounded in the attack, 12 were children under the age of 16. 

Following the tragedy, Manchester authorities named Grande an honorary citizen of the city for her work in the wake of the attack. 

TL;DR:

She donated Christmas gifts that were distributed to babies, children and teenagers at four area hospitals in England. 
Her kindness may have gone unnoticed if not for the facility posting on Instagram to thank her.

Related Articles

Nick Cannon Welcomes His 12th Child To The World
Kelly Rizzo Remembers Her Last Christmas With Bob Saget
Report: Phaedra Parks May Be Joining The Cast Of Married To Medicine
Mindy Kaling Responds To Critique Of Her Eating Habits
Lizzo & Austin Butler Post Selfie Singing A Christmas Carol
Trey Songz Surrenders To NYPD In Alleged Bowling Alley Assault