Ariana Grande Gets ‘Wicked’ Advice From Kristin Chenoweth

Ariana Grande seeked out advice from actress Kristin Chenoweth on how to play Glinda in Wicked, a role the actress played on Broadway 20 years ago.

In an interview with Kelly Clarkson, she talked about the singer and said that she was really nervous about it and wanted to make her proud.

She told Grande that she had already made her proud.

Chenoweth advised Grande and said, “What I want to encourage you to do, Ariana, is make Glinda your Glinda. Sure, you can tip your hat at me if you want, but really I just want you to do you.”

The two have knowN each other since Grande was 10-years-old. Chenoweth got emotional and told Clarkson that she is so proud of her and “can’t wait to see her do it.”

Wicked is due in theaters sometime next year.

