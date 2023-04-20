Home » R&B News » Ariana Grande Gets ‘Wicked’ Advice From Kristin Chenoweth

Ariana Grande Gets ‘Wicked’ Advice From Kristin Chenoweth

Posted on

Ariana Grande seeked out advice from actress Kristin Chenoweth on how to play Glinda in Wicked, a role the actress played on Broadway 20 years ago.

In an interview with Kelly Clarkson, she talked about the singer and said that she was really nervous about it and wanted to make her proud.

She told Grande that she had already made her proud.

Chenoweth advised Grande and said, “What I want to encourage you to do, Ariana, is make Glinda your Glinda. Sure, you can tip your hat at me if you want, but really I just want you to do you.”

The two have knowN each other since Grande was 10-years-old. Chenoweth got emotional and told Clarkson that she is so proud of her and “can’t wait to see her do it.”

Wicked is due in theaters sometime next year.

SIDE NOTES

Ariana Grande seeked out advice from actress Kristin Chenoweth on how to play Glinda in Wicked. Chenoweth advised Grande to “make Glinda your Glinda”. Wicked is due in theaters sometime next year.

Related Articles

Industry News: Jeremy Renner, Wes Anderson, Brad Pitt, And Ariana Madix
Adam Sandler, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval + More!
Kate Bosworth, Justin Long, Ariana Madix + More!
Vanderpump Rules Alum Kristen Doute Shares When Ariana Madix Found Out About Ex Tom Sandoval’s Alleged Affair
Ariana DeBose Leaves Twitter After BAFTAs Rap Goes Viral
Ariana Grande Donates Christmas Presents To Children At Manchester Hospitals