PRPhotos.com

Ariana Grande gave fans a peek behind the scenes of the making of “Positions” on her Instagram page Tuesday (April 6th).

The nearly five-minute clip shows the singer in the studio working on the vocal arranging of the “Positions” bridge.

This isn’t the first glimpse that Grande has given fans of her recording process. Last week (March 30th), she shared a video of herself working on the song's outro.