Ariana Grande Is Granted Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Ariana Grande has been issued a 5-year restraining order against a man who showed up at her property with a large hunting knife and screamed that he was going to kill her.

According to new legal documents, obtained by The Blast, her legal team argued to the court this week that she needed immediate protection.

The alleged stalker failed to appear at the hearing, but he was served with the restraining order.

The incident happened last month at her Hollywood Hills home and he was restrained by her security team. He now faces two felony counts of making criminal threats.

