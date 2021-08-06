Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber Raise $3.5M For First Responders Children’s Foundation

PRPhotos.com

When Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber released a song last year for charity, they had no idea it would raise $3.5 million. In May of last year, they released their Covid-19 ballad, “Stuck With U” and donated the funds to the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

The foundation has now redirected the funds to thousands of families of first responders, including healthcare workers, paramedics, firefighters, and EMTs who have been fighting the pandemic on the frontlines for the last year and a half.

Money will also be specifically allocated for scholarships for children, temporary housing for self-quarantine purposes, and funerals of first responders and their family members who died of COVID-19.

Aside from its monetary success, when it was released, the song debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

TL;DR:

