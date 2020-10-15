Home » R&B News » Ariana Grande Pushes Up Album Release

Ariana Grande Pushes Up Album Release

Ariana Grande is releasing her new album earlier than expected. The as-yet-untitled sixth record, which fans are referring to as AG6, will be the follow-up to 2019's, Thank U, Next, which was released just months after 2018's also massively successful Sweetener.

In a tweet on Wednesday, (Oct. 14) she wrote: “I can’t wait to give you my album this month.” She’s been dropping hints lately. Just last week she tweeted, that she was finished recording and wrote: "Turning in these mixes and reminding you again to register to vote if you haven't already…"

Ariana Grande’s last two albums topped the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.

TL;DR:

Ariana Grande is releasing her new album this month.
It’s untitled, but fans are referring to as AG6.
