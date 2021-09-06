Ariana Grande Says It’s Not Her Singing On Kanye West’s ‘Donda’

PRPhotos.com

After the surprise release last week of Kanye West’s album, Donda… rumors started to fly about who was singing with him.

It all started when Ariana Grande’s fans thought it was her voice on the title track and started posting about it. Grande laid the rumors to rest in a short but sweet message she posted: “You sound so beautiful Stalone“

Stalone had actually posted about working on the vocals and said that she was “grateful and flattered” to be on the record

Despite good reviews, West is apparently unsatisfied with the release of Donda and claims that Universal Music Group released it without his consent.

Other collaborators on Donda, include The Weeknd, Lil Baby, Pusha T, Roddy Ricch and others.

