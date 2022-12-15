Ariana Grande Set To Guest Judge On ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Ariana Grande will be returning to the reality show, RuPaul’s Drag Race to serve as guest judge on season 15. She was last on the show during season 7.

In a promotional clip released on Wednesday (Dec. 14) Grande is seen on the runway sporting a pearl-covered cone bra and a long pencil skirt while blowing a kiss to the camera.

The show is a cast of 16 queens competing for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar along with a $200,000 cash prize.

Moving from VH-1, the show will now air on MTV beginning January 6.

TL;DR:

