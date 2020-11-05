Ariana Grande Speaks Out About The State Of The Pandemic In America

PRPhotos.com

Ariana Grande is taking the pandemic seriously. She blasted TikTok stars that attended a party at a Los Angeles hotspot called Saddle Ranch and said, “Did we really all need to go to f–king Saddle Ranch that badly that we couldn't have waited for the deathly pandemic to pass?”

She also had a few things to say about the pandemic in general. She said, “Of all the things that we could have done, couldn't we have just stayed home for a few more weeks like all the other countries that were fine, and are better off – than we are?”

The video interview was posted on PopCrush.com

