Ariana Grande Surprises 9-Year-Old Cancer Patient With ‘Wicked’ Care Package

Ariana Grande brightened the day of 9-year-old cancer patient and social media influencer, Brie Bird, by sending her a Wicked-themed care package on Thursday (August 7). The surprise gift was filled with various plush toys and other film-related goodies, as well as Grande’s own branded nail polish, makeup, and perfume. Grande also included a personal video message expressing admiration for Brie’s courage and explaining her inspiration to create the package after learning of Brie’s love for Wicked and Glinda. “I’ve seen your videos and I think you are the most amazing, most inspiring little light beam in this universe. You’re just so incredible, so thank you for being you,” Grande said. “I’m sending you so much love and many, many, many virtual hugs. I hope this makes you smile, and I’ll speak to you soon. Love you.” Grateful for the thoughtful gesture, Brie and her family shared their deep appreciation, calling it a “wish come true” and praising Grande for her kindness and support during Brie’s challenging health journey. (People)