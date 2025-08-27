Ariana Grande Teases Upcoming “Announcement” In Mysterious New Trailer

On Wednesday (August 27), Ariana Grande teased a mysterious forthcoming announcement in a cryptic Instagram video. The brief sci-fi themed clip features the message, “A corrupt file has been found and corrected,” with the Grammy-winning pop superstar’s hand trembling as she reaches towards the computer screen. The video then fades to black, followed by the words, “See you next year… Announcement loading.” The post hints at a possible live tour announcement for 2026, or a potential project related to her chart-topping seventh album, Eternal Sunshine. Although Grande had previously expressed uncertainty about touring soon, she recently mentioned working on plans to perform for fans next year “even if it’s just for a little.” This tease perhaps reaffirms Grande’s commitment to music despite a busy entertainment schedule, including her starring role in the highly-anticipated Wicked sequel, Wicked: For Good, which hits theaters on November 21. (Billboard)