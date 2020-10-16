Ariana Grande To Appear In Adam McKay’s Netflix Comedy

PRPhotos.com

Ariana Grande will make a cameo in Adam McKay’s upcoming Netflix comedy, Don't Look Up. She’ll be in good company with other stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, and Jennifer Lawrence.

McKay is directing and wrote the script, which focuses on two scientists (DiCaprio and Lawrence) who discover that a meteor will hit Earth in six months and then he goes on an unsuccessful media tour, in an attempt to warn the world.

The show is set to start filming next month. Grande announced earlier this week that she would be dropping a new album before October ends.

