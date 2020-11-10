Ariana Grande Tops Billboard 200

PRPhotos.com

Ariana Grande's Positions has found it self on top of the Billboard 200 chart. According to Billboard, Positions is Grande’s third No. 1 album in less than two years and three months — the fastest accumulation of three No. 1 proper studio albums ever by a woman.

Grande surpassed Miley Cyrus to achieve the milestone and thanked fans on Instagram for their support. She wrote, “this is my favorite album yet and your response to the music has made my heart so incredibly full, i can’t even begin to fully express how much it means. so thank u. so very much.” Grande first reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with her debut album, Yours Truly, which opened at No. 1 on the Sept. 21, 2013-dated chart. She followed it with My Everything (Sept. 13, 2014), Sweetener (Sept. 1, 2018), Thank U, Next (Feb. 23, 2019) and now Positions (Nov. 14, 2020, chart).