Ariana Grande Trades Her Signature Ponytail For A Short Bob

Ariana Grande surprised fans on Instagram when she posted a video of her without her signature long hair. Instead, she unveiled a new shorter cut that almost touches her shoulders. Along with the image, she wrote: “thank you, next.”

Known for her signature long ponytail, this was a bold move on her part. Although you could see only the ends of her hair peeking out from underneath an orange hat, fans seemed to love her new bob.

The post later disappeared from her Instagram, but several outlets posted it before she took it down.

TL;DR:

