Ariana Grande’s Beauty Brand Is Coming Soon

PRPhotos.com

Ariana Grande’s beauty line may be making an early debut. The company producing it, R.E.M. started posting teasers this week and several billboards across Times Square in New York City have also started promoting it.

From the teasers, it looks to be named Sweetener, which was also the title of one of her albums.

Grande herself hasn’t given any specifics, but in March, a company named Thunder Road, Inc. filed applications to trademark several cosmetic products under R.E.M. Beauty… including eyeshadow, lipstick, highlighter, eyeliner, brow gel, and more.

TL;DR:

Ariana Grande’s beauty line, R.E.M. started posting teasers this week and several billboards across Times Square in New York City have also started promoting it. Products under R.E.M. Beauty… including eyeshadow, lipstick, highlighter, eyeliner, brow gel, and more.