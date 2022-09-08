Aries Spears Breaks Silence On Molestation Accusations

Aries Spears has broken his silence on the molestation accusations that he and Tiffany Haddish are currenty facing. As previously reported, Spears and Haddish are being sued over video sketches that were posted on Funny or Die, in which they allegedly had two minors perform sexually suggestive acts.

On the Spears & Steinberg Podcast, he said, “Listen, obviously, for legal reasons, I really can't talk about anything at this time. I just wanna say to all the loyal listeners, thank you guys for your support and for your love. Listen, this is an extortion case. This is a shakedown. We won't be shaken down.”

In a statement to Page Six, Spears’ attorney, Debra Opri, said, “He isn’t going to fall for any shakedown.”

Meanwhile, a rep for Funny or Die released a statement to the Daily Beast about the video, saying, “Funny Or Die found this video absolutely disgusting and would never produce such content. We were not involved with the conceptualization, development, funding, or production of this video. It was uploaded to the site as user-generated content and was removed in 2018 immediately after becoming aware of its existence.”