ASAP Rocky Will Have Two New Songs On The ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ Soundtrack

While fans eagerly await the release of ASAP Rocky’s long-anticipated album Don’t Be Dumb, the rapper will soon be providing them with new music through his upcoming film project. He’ll appear on two brand-new songs, “Both Eyes Closed” and “Trunks,” featured on the soundtrack for the crime thriller Highest 2 Lowest. The soundtrack will be released the same day the film hits theaters on August 15th. The movie is a reimagining of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 film “High And Low” (or “Heaven And Hell”), directed by Spike Lee. The drama has been transposed from post-war Japan to modern-day New York City, with Denzel Washington playing the role of a record company CEO instead of the original film’s shoe magnate. ASAP Rocky will take on the part of the charismatic but unhinged kidnapper in the film. (Rolling Stone)