Ashanti And Flo Rida Spotted On Vacation In Cancun

Ashanti and Flo Rida have sparked more dating rumors after they were spotted on vacation together in Cancun, Mexico. The rapper posted a few photos in the sun with Ashanti in the background. He later posted a pic on a yacht right next to the singer.

He captioned the slideshow with a bible verse from Job 9:27: “If I say, ‘I will forget my complaint, I will change my expression, and smile.'”

Ashanti posted several photos as well. In one photo, Flo Rida responded in her comments with flame emojis.

The two are currently in Mexico celebrating Ashanti's little sister Kenashia's birthday.