PRPhotos.com

Reports say that Ashanti and Nelly have confirmed that they are back together. A source told Entertainment Tonight, "Nelly and Ashanti are back together and both of them are very happy."

Another source said, "Nelly and Ashanti are really enjoying their time together."

Nelly and Ashanti were spotted holding hands as they walked through T-Mobile Arena a few weeks back during the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight.

The two started dating in 2003. They broke up in 2013.