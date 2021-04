Ashanti has denied rumors that she is dating rapper Flo Rida. The two were spotted vacationing together in Cancun last week for her sister's Kenashia's birthday. The singer responded to a Shaderoom post that included the caption #IsThatYourManOrNah.

Ashanti commented with a raised hand emoji, “Aht aht. Flo is my brother! We’re family! Celebrating my sis @liltuneshi bday!!! Happy Birthday Bink!”