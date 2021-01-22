Ashanti & Keyshia Cole’s VERZUZ Battle Finally Happens!

PRPhotos.com

After a few cancellations, Ashanti and Keyshia Cole's highly anticipated VERZUZ battle finally went down last night (January 21st). The battle started over an hour late, with a clearly perturbed Keyshia arriving after 9pm.

Once he battle got started, the two R&B stars played their biggest hits, including Keyshia's “I Changed My Mind,” Ashanti's “Happy,” Keyshia's “Heaven Sent” and Ashanti's “Baby,” Keyshia's “I Should Have Cheated,” and Ashanti's “The Way That I Love You.”

Keyshia also played her hit “Love” and suprised everyone when she bought out O.T. Genasis — who previously had beef with Keyshia after he remixed the song.

So, who won the battle? In the end, social media declared Ashanti the winner of the battle.