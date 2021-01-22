Ashanti & Keyshia Cole’s VERZUZ Battle Finally Happens!

After a few cancellations, Ashanti and Keyshia Cole's highly anticipated VERZUZ battle finally went down last night (January 21st). The battle started over an hour late, with a clearly perturbed Keyshia arriving after 9pm.
Once he battle got started, the two R&B stars played their biggest hits, including Keyshia's “I Changed My Mind,” Ashanti's “Happy,” Keyshia's “Heaven Sent” and Ashanti's “Baby,” Keyshia's “I Should Have Cheated,” and Ashanti's “The Way That I Love You.”
Keyshia also played her hit “Love” and suprised everyone when she bought out O.T. Genasis — who previously had beef with Keyshia after he remixed the song.
So, who won the battle? In the end, social media declared Ashanti the winner of the battle.
OT Genasis joins Keyshia Cole during Verzuz battle :