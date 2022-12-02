Ashanti Says A Producer Asked Her To Take A Shower With Him For Songs

PRPhotos.com

During a recent radio interview, Ashanti revealed that she had an encounter with a producer who told her that she had to take a shower with him in order to have access to songs they worked on.

She said, “One producer, like, we did two records together, he was like, ‘Okay I’m not gonna charge you, you’re my homie.' And then when it came time to put it on the album, he was like, ‘Well, let’s take a shower together.’ And I thought he was joking! And then he’s like, ‘Nah I’m dead serious. You know, let’s go out and let’s take a shower together and I’ll give you the records. If not I need 40 racks per record."”

Ashanti said that when she realized the producer was serious she “had to make some phone calls” to make sure “stuff was handled.”

Later on during the interview, Ashanti also revealed if it was a dealbreaker to date a man with a small penis. She said, “Here’s the thing, if you know what to do with it then it’s not a deal breaker…if I’m happy and you know how to make it do what it’s supposed to do.”