Ashanti To Be Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Ashanti will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. According to B.Scott.com, Tichina Arnold and Ja Rule will assist in unveiling the star, along with Lupita Sanchez-Cornejo.

Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer Ana Martinez said in a statement, “Ashanti is an award-winning singer, author, actress and executive producer. She has proven her talent in many different Hollywood industries and is an example for young girls who want to be in the ‘biz"”

Ashanti’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will be dedicated in the category of Recording at 7060 Hollywood Boulevard on Thursday, April 7th, at 2:30 pm EST.