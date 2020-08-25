Attorneys For Pastor John Gray Says He Is A Victim Of An Extortion Plot

Attorneys for Pastor John Gray has claimed that he is a victim of an extortion plot. As previously reported, a woman known as “Mary” exposed the Pastor by sending screenshots of their text messages and private FaceTime chats to Tasha K. According to Urban Daily, attorneys Devon Puriefoy and Kimberly Thomason said in a statement, “There are allegations that there were phone conversations between the two parties, and that’s essentially the extent of the allegations.”

They added, “When you take her own words, she says there was no affair, no physical contact, they never met each other, they never saw each other.”